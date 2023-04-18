News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
21 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
4 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

Edinburgh train services disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh

Rail passengers facing delays due to incident

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

Train services have been disrupted between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed due a vehicle crashing into a bridge near Dunbar.

Lines have now reopned but rail passengers have been told to expect delays on trains running through stations between on the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on Twitter at around 12.45pm on Tuesday (April 18), National Rail said: “Trains running through these stations may still be delayed by up to 45 minutes whilst services return to normal.”

Train services have been disrupted between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed due a vehicle crashing into a bridge.Train services have been disrupted between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed due a vehicle crashing into a bridge.
Train services have been disrupted between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed due a vehicle crashing into a bridge.
Most Popular
Read More
Edinburgh transport: Launch of 'most important consultation council has ever do...
Related topics:EdinburghBerwick-upon-TweedTrainsTwitter