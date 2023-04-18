Edinburgh train services disrupted after vehicle crashes into bridge between Berwick-upon-Tweed and Edinburgh
Rail passengers facing delays due to incident
Train services have been disrupted between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed due a vehicle crashing into a bridge near Dunbar.
Lines have now reopned but rail passengers have been told to expect delays on trains running through stations between on the route.
Posting on Twitter at around 12.45pm on Tuesday (April 18), National Rail said: “Trains running through these stations may still be delayed by up to 45 minutes whilst services return to normal.”