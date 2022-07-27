Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies are set to strike in a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday, potentially crippling rail services across the country.

The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We look at how the industrial action will impact rail passengers in Scotland – as well as the services offered from train operators.

Avanti West Coast

Avanti West Coast are running a reduced timetable to Glasgow.

Several areas will not be served, such as Blackpool, Edinburgh, North Wales and Shrewsbury.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are on strike across the UK.

A limited service of around a quarter of the normal timetable will operate, with one train per hour in both directions between London Euston and each of Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Preston.

ScotRail

No trains will run north of Glasgow or Edinburgh on strike days.

Just two trains per hour will run between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High and one per hour via Shotts, in each direction.

There will also be two trains per hour on each of these routes: Edinburgh to Bathgate; Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall; and Glasgow to Lanark.

A a skeleton service will be run on five routes with the limited services starting at 07:30 and ending at 18:30.

ScotRail have urged passengers to plan ahead.

They tweeted: “Due to strike action by RMT members of Network Rail on 27 July, we're warning customers to expect significant disruption. To help with your questions on pre-booked journeys, refunds & service information, visit our website”

Cross Country

A very limited service is planned between Birmingham and Edinburgh via Leeds, York and Newcastle; Leicester; Manchester; and Southampton.

London North Eastern Railway

Only two trains per hour will operate between Edinburgh and London King’s Cross in both directions.

Lumo

Just three trains will run in each direction between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh, with two others doing part of the route.

TransPennine Express