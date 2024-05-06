Edinburgh trains: Cross-border services affected by industrial action and engineering works
National train services to and from Edinburgh face disruption over the next few days due to industrial action and engineering works.
Train drivers' union Aslef is staging a series of one-day strikes, coupled with a six-day overtime ban from today, as part of a long-running pay dispute.
On Wednesday May 8, Aslef members at train operators including Avanti West Coast and CrossCountry will walk out , affecting cross-border services by these companies to and from the Capital.
And on Thursday 9 May, it will be the turn of drivers at LNER and TransPennine Express to hold a 24-hour stoppage.
In addition, there will be an overtime ban affecting all national train operators from today until Saturday May 11, which may alter the timetable of trains that will be running.
Aslef say train drivers have not had an increase in salary for five years, since their last pay deals expired in 2019.
Meanwhile, engineering works between Newcastle and Edinburgh, starting today and running until Wednesday May 8, will mean overnight line closures.
As a result, the 20:27 Lumo service from London Kings Cross to Edinburgh service on Monday and Tuesday will terminate at Newcastle.
And Lumo's 06:23 Edinburgh to London Kings Cross service will start from Newcastle at 07:57 on Tuesday and Wednesday.
