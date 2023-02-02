A gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie has caused disruption to several train services running through Edinburgh. All lines at Carnoustie Station have been closed for safety reasons.

ScotRail services between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen will be cancelled or revised. Some trains will run to and terminate at Dundee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER will not be running any trains between the two cities. The rail operator has put on replacement transport, with coaches travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen at 10.30am and 3.30pm. Another coach will transport passengers from Edinburgh to Dundee at 3.30pm

Rail services between Edinburgh Waverley Station and Aberdeen are facing disruption, due to a gas leak on the line near Carnoustie.

The disruption is expected to last until 2pm today.