Edinburgh trains: ScotRail and LNER services from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen cancelled due to gas leak
Travellers have been warned to expect disruption on the Edinburgh to Aberdeen line.
A gas leak near the railway at Carnoustie has caused disruption to several train services running through Edinburgh. All lines at Carnoustie Station have been closed for safety reasons.
ScotRail services between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen will be cancelled or revised. Some trains will run to and terminate at Dundee.
LNER will not be running any trains between the two cities. The rail operator has put on replacement transport, with coaches travelling from Edinburgh to Aberdeen at 10.30am and 3.30pm. Another coach will transport passengers from Edinburgh to Dundee at 3.30pm
The disruption is expected to last until 2pm today.
ScotRail tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach Buses between Arbroath and Dundee, CityLink between Aberdeen and Glasgow and LNER services on any reasonable route. LNER customers can also use their tickets on ScotRail trains between Dundee and Edinburgh.