Edinburgh services to Inverness and Aberdeen return to normal after weather disruption
Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:48 GMT
ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Inverness have returned to normal today, Monday, October 30, following a weekend of heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow weather warning had been in place across North East Scotland since 12pm on Thursday but was lifted yesterday, Sunday, October 29.

Speed restrictions put in place across the region as a safety precaution have now been removed across most of the network. Passengers are advised that there may be some remaining alternations first thing on Monday morning as some trains have been left out of place following the disruption, so customers are being encouraged to check their journey before travelling.

Trains from Edinburgh to Inverness and Aberdeen are running as normal again following disruption at the weekend caused by heavy rain. Photos by PA and Getty.Trains from Edinburgh to Inverness and Aberdeen are running as normal again following disruption at the weekend caused by heavy rain. Photos by PA and Getty.
David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The vast majority of services will operate as normal on Monday, and we look forward to welcoming passengers to take advantage of our off-peak all day trial. Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we only run services when we are absolutely sure the lines are safe.

“We thank customers, especially those in the north of the country, for their understanding and patience following the extreme weather. Customers are advised to check before travelling by visiting the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels.”

Safety checks will be carried out on the Far North Line this morning (services between Inverness and Wick) and speed restrictions remain in place until early this morning on the Kyle line (Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh), which means disruption is expected to last into Monday. Live updates will be available on the ScotRail website, mobile app, and social media channels.

