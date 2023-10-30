Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ScotRail services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen and Inverness have returned to normal today, Monday, October 30, following a weekend of heavy rain.

A Met Office yellow weather warning had been in place across North East Scotland since 12pm on Thursday but was lifted yesterday, Sunday, October 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speed restrictions put in place across the region as a safety precaution have now been removed across most of the network. Passengers are advised that there may be some remaining alternations first thing on Monday morning as some trains have been left out of place following the disruption, so customers are being encouraged to check their journey before travelling.

Trains from Edinburgh to Inverness and Aberdeen are running as normal again following disruption at the weekend caused by heavy rain. Photos by PA and Getty.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The vast majority of services will operate as normal on Monday, and we look forward to welcoming passengers to take advantage of our off-peak all day trial. Our first priority is always the safety of customers and staff, and we only run services when we are absolutely sure the lines are safe.

“We thank customers, especially those in the north of the country, for their understanding and patience following the extreme weather. Customers are advised to check before travelling by visiting the ScotRail website, app, or social media channels.”