Several trains have been cancelled due to lack of available staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff shortages are causing widespread disruption to rail services across the UK, and may see trains delayed or cancelled on Hogmanay.

London North Eastern Railway (LNER), whose services are controlled by the Department for Transport, cancelled at least six long-distance trains on Friday due to a lack of available staff. The same reason meant several other services were severely delayed or only ran part of the planned route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now there are concerns that train disruption will continue until at least Sunday, when thousands of people are due to travel to Edinburgh to celebrate Hogmanay.

Staff shortages are causing widespread disruption to rail services across the UK

A shortage of train crew at Edinburgh meant CrossCountry cancelled a number of trains to and from the station. Avanti West Coast axed several of it services to and from London Euston due to a staff shortage. Northern, which is also controlled by the Government, said it will run no services on six lines on Sunday - New Year's Eve - due to "train crew unavailability".

The affected routes with a "Do Not Travel" alert connect Manchester Victoria with Chester and Stalybridge, Manchester Piccadilly with Chester via Altrincham, and Preston with Colne. There will also be no trains between Morecambe and Lancaster, or Clitheroe and Bolton. Services on other lines will finish earlier than usual at around 4pm.

Some Northern staff only work on Sundays as voluntary paid overtime, creating the risk of not having enough available employees to run the full timetable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER also suffered disruption on Friday due to "severe weather", with strong winds affecting parts of the East Coast Main Line. This meant a service due to run from Aberdeen to London King's Cross started from Newcastle.

A fault with the signalling system between Newcastle and Berwick-upon-Tweed means some southbound lines are blocked. This is affecting LNER, CrossCountry, Lumo and TransPennine Express services.