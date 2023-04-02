Edinburgh bus and tram fares have increased today, with some fares having risen for the first time in three years.

A fare review has seen adult single fares increase by 20p, while adult DAYtickets will increase by 50p from £4.50 to £5. Lothian’s season ticket, Ridacard, which was last increased in 2020, has also risen, along with airport fares and child tickets. With the popularity of capped contactless payments increasing, customers on Lothian services using the same contactless card or device all day will continue to benefit from the cheapest daily adult fare, saving 20p on the revised DAYticket price.

Sarah Boyd, managing director at Lothian, said: “As one of Edinburgh’s main local employers, we are committed to developing and contributing to the economic and social wellbeing of our operating area and communities, and delivering an inclusive and accessible bus service which represents value for money.

The rise in fares comes today, Sunday, April 2.

“With operating costs continuing to rise, we will be making changes to our fares. While no fare increase is welcome and we are aware of the cost pressures being faced by our customers, we strongly believe our fares continue to represent excellent value for money.

“In the three years since we last undertook a fares review, our business has encountered a number of challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, industry-wide recruitment shortages and continually rising costs. With patronage still not at pre-pandemic levels and all fares revenue going directly back into the running of our business, it is therefore vital that as a commercial bus operator we make decisions now that will futureproof the viability of our network for our customers and our colleagues.

“As we look to the future, our priorities and focus will remain on rebuilding Lothian and taking positive steps towards achieving our vision for decarbonisation and achieving the net zero aspirations set by the Scottish Government and local authority shareholders.”

Also for the first time in around three years, Edinburgh Trams has announced a modest increase in ticket prices, effective from today, Sunday, April 2. In line with similar changes to be introduced by the operator’s sister company Lothian Buses, the fare changes will see the cost of an adult single ticket increase by 20p to £2, and an adult return set to cost £3.80, up from £3.40.

Edinburgh Trams fare rises from Sunday, April 2.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Trams said: “While every effort has been made to keep fare increases to an absolute minimum, the move reflects rising operational costs as the network continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Thanks to a wide range of flexible ticket options – including value-for-money season passes – and free spaces at the Ingliston park and ride facility, Edinburgh’s growing tram system continues to deliver cost-effective and environmentally friendly travel for residents and visitors to the city.”

Lothian Buses ticket price rises

Adult Single ticket for one journey on a day service in the city zone, excluding Airlink. £1.80 – £2

Adult DAY ticket. Unlimited journeys on day services in the city zone, excluding Airlink. Also valid on Edinburgh Trams in the city zone. £4.50 – £5

TapTapCap – DAY ticket cap. Unlimited journeys on day services in the city zone, excluding Airlink. £4.40 – £4.80

TapTapCap – Lothian Week cap. Maximum weekly cap for unlimited journeys on day and night services in the city and airport zones. Weekly caps run Monday – Sunday. £20 – £22

Adult Network Day Ticket. Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services across the entire network, including Edinburgh Trams in all zones. £10 – £12

NIGHT single. Valid for one journey on a NightBus service in the city zone. £3 – no change

LATE ticket. Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services after 6pm in the city zone. £4 – £4.50

TapTapCap – LATEticket cap. Unlimited journeys on day and NightBus services after 6pm in the city zone. £4 – £4.30