Edinburgh tram and Lothian bus collide in Leith Walk - investigations under way

Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams issue joint statement
By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT
Investigations are under way after a tram and a bus collided in Leith Walk.

The incident happened around 9pm on Thursday, November 30. It is understood the bus was stationary at a bus stop and was scraped by the tram as it tried to pass.

No-one was injured, damage was said to be minor and the collision resulted in only a short disruption to services.

Both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses are investigating the 'full circumstances' of the collision.Both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses are investigating the 'full circumstances' of the collision.
Both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses are investigating the 'full circumstances' of the collision.

A joint statement from Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Trams said: “Just after 9pm last night, a tram and bus made contact on Leith Walk. There were no reported injuries and only minor damage caused. The full circumstances are being investigated by both parties, and we apologise to any customer who was inconvenienced by the incident.”

