Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Investigations are under way after a tram and a bus collided in Leith Walk.

The incident happened around 9pm on Thursday, November 30. It is understood the bus was stationary at a bus stop and was scraped by the tram as it tried to pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No-one was injured, damage was said to be minor and the collision resulted in only a short disruption to services.

Both Edinburgh Trams and Lothian Buses are investigating the 'full circumstances' of the collision.