The Scottish Government has signalled its backing for expanding Edinburgh’s tram network by including the project as a key priority in its new national transport blueprint.

As work on the current extension to Newhaven nears completion, the city council has ambitious plans to build a north-south tram route from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and onto Dalkeith with a line to Sherrifhall park and ride and Newcraighall, as well as taking the existing line beyond the airport to Newbridge.

The government’s newly-published blueprint, the second Strategic Transport Projects Review (STPR2), lists Edinburgh and South East Scotland Mass Transit as an investment priority. It says: “The STPR2 recommends that Transport Scotland works with Regional partners to develop and enhance the cross-boundary public transport system for the Region, potentially comprising tram and bus-based transit modes including Bus Rapid Transit and bus priority measures. This would complement and integrate with the Region’s current bus, tram and heavy rail networks, to provide improved connectivity between Edinburgh and the surrounding communities in the Region, as well as more direct connections between communities outside Edinburgh.” The review includes a map showing “potential future tram extensions” to Newbridge, Granton, Dalkeith and also as far as Musselburgh.

Edinburgh's tram network could be extended to Granton, Newbridge, Dalkeith and Musselburgh. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Other projects backed in the review include a 12-route Clyde Metro and Aberdeen Rapid Transit. But the document does not allocate funding for any projects. Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said the intention had been to publish a delivery plan along with review, but due to the “current huge lack of certainty around available capital budget and fiscal policy” that had not been possible. “As such, the delivery plan will follow in 223, which will include more detail on prioritisation and delivery timescales.”

Scottish Government support for the tram marks a change of attitude from the attempt to scrap the original tram scheme when the SNP first took power in 2007. Opposition parties combined to save the project by defeating the then minority government and Finance Secretary John Swinney agreed to fund the trams with the amount set aside, but pledged “not a penny more”.

Edinburgh transport convener Scott Arthur said: “The inclusion of the potential to extend the tram line to neighbouring authorities in the STPR2 is welcome, and signifies the Scottish Government’s willingness to support us to explore these opportunities. As part of the City Mobility Plan we have committed to the expansion of the mass rapid transit network to the north and south of the city, providing sustainable, high capacity transport options for people travelling to and around Edinburgh.