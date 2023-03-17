News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trams: Here are 9 heritage pictures of trams across Edinburgh the first time around

The first trams travelled down Leith Walk last week, for the first time since the 1950s.

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie
Published 17th Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 12:27 GMT

The first new trams travelled down Leith Walk in a test drive this week – the first time the iconic street has seen trams since the 1950s. Edinburgh used to have an extensive tram network, until it was replaced in 1956 with a bus and train network. We took a dig around our archives to find some pictures of the original trams in Edinburgh. Here are nine of our favourites.

The original tram line that serviced Leith was replaced by a bus and train service in 1956. Here you can see the spot where the new St James Quarter sits.

1. Leith Street

The original tram line that serviced Leith was replaced by a bus and train service in 1956. Here you can see the spot where the new St James Quarter sits. Photo: NW

Here you can see Princes Street and the North British Hotel - now called the Balmoral. This picture was taken in 1950.

2. Princes Street

Here you can see Princes Street and the North British Hotel - now called the Balmoral. This picture was taken in 1950. Photo: Daily Herald Archive

Princes Street again, looking East from near the junction with Hanover Street, circa 1930s.

3. Princes Street

Princes Street again, looking East from near the junction with Hanover Street, circa 1930s. Photo: Daily Herald Archive

View of trams, cars and pedestrians making their way along Princes Street during Edinburgh Festival in August 1947. The General Register House is visible on right with the Balmoral Hotel and clocktower on left.

4. Corner of Princes Street and Leith Street

View of trams, cars and pedestrians making their way along Princes Street during Edinburgh Festival in August 1947. The General Register House is visible on right with the Balmoral Hotel and clocktower on left. Photo: Popperfoto

Edinburgh