Edinburgh Trams to run to St Andrew Square again from Monday
Trams will serve Edinburgh city centre again from Monday following work to remove the line’s York Place terminus as part of its extension to Newhaven.
Edinburgh Trams said resuming services as far east as St Andrew Square would happen earlier than planned following successful testing this week after work to permanently close the York Place stop ahead of the extension opening next year.
Trams have been terminating in the West End since the project started last month.
They will now run up to every seven minutes between Edinburgh Airport and St Andrew Square.
Edinburgh Trams managing director Lea Harrison said: “We always aimed to restore services to the city centre by early April, but thanks to excellent progress made on this landmark phase of the project we have been able to start essential testing this week.
“As a result, we will be running services to a temporary terminus at St Andrew Square a little earlier than expected.
"As we reach this important milestone, we would also like to thank customers for all their patience and understanding while this essential work was being carried out.”
City council transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “Progress is continuing apace on the Trams to Newhaven project, and the return of the tram service to Princes Street and St Andrew Square marks a key stage in work to connect the existing line to the new one.
“Once complete, the new service will provide a sustainable, reliable mode of transport to the north of the city, benefiting communities along the route and beyond.”
The 2.9-mile extension will include a stop at Picardy Place to replace the York Place one.