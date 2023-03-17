Edinburgh trams: Travel disruption as tram service suspended due to fault
Edinburgh Trams come to a standstill for the second time in two days
Disruption to tram services in Edinburgh is continuing today, March 17, after yesterday’s service faults.
The tram operator is now running a 15-minute service between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket Yards, after suspending all services earlier this morning due to ongoing power and communication issues. No other services are operating currently. Trams were also disrupted throughout the day on Thursday, March 16, with passengers facing “extended wait times”. On Thursday night, Edinburgh Trams reassured customers on social media, writing that “trams will be returning first thing tomorrow morning”. However, the issue has not yet been resolved this morning.
Edinburgh Trams apologised to travellers for the inconvenience on Twitter, and said: “We apologise for keeping you waiting this morning, please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to restore our full service.”