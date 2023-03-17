The tram operator is now running a 15-minute service between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket Yards, after suspending all services earlier this morning due to ongoing power and communication issues. No other services are operating currently. Trams were also disrupted throughout the day on Thursday, March 16, with passengers facing “extended wait times”. On Thursday night, Edinburgh Trams reassured customers on social media, writing that “trams will be returning first thing tomorrow morning”. However, the issue has not yet been resolved this morning.