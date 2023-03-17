News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh trams: Travel disruption as tram service suspended due to fault

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 17th Mar 2023, 07:34 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 07:34 GMT

Disruption to tram services in Edinburgh is continuing today, March 17, after yesterday’s service faults.

The tram operator is now running a 15-minute service between Edinburgh Airport and Haymarket Yards, after suspending all services earlier this morning due to ongoing power and communication issues. No other services are operating currently. Trams were also disrupted throughout the day on Thursday, March 16, with passengers facing “extended wait times”. On Thursday night, Edinburgh Trams reassured customers on social media, writing that “trams will be returning first thing tomorrow morning”. However, the issue has not yet been resolved this morning.

Edinburgh Trams apologised to travellers for the inconvenience on Twitter, and said: “We apologise for keeping you waiting this morning, please be assured that we are working as quickly as possible to restore our full service.”

Commuters left waiting as Edinburgh Trams services disrupted by power and communication faults.
