Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh council chiefs plan a massive 66 per cent rise in the fines faced by motorists who drive in the city’s bus lanes.

Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for ignoring the bus-only signs will increase from £60 to £100, if the Scottish Government agrees to the move. The fine would be cut to £50 if it was paid within 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Evening News revealed last month that the city council had raked in more than £2 million from bus lane fines in 2022/23 – a 20 per cent increase on the previous year – with more than 70,000 PCNs handed out to motorists for driving in bus lanes, a significant rise on the record 58,000 issued in 2021/22.

Bus lane fines raked in more than £2 million for the council in 2022/23 - now the fines are set to increase from £60 to £100. Picture Ian Rutherford

Transport and environment convener Scott Arthur said: “Bus lane fine levels are too high in terms of the number which have been issued, so the fine level isn’t a proper deterrent for people who are driving in bus lanes. This has a real impact on our delivery of public transport and when I speak to the bus and tram company they’re always telling me the council has to do more to allow their services to get around the city.

“So we’re going to increase the bus lane fine from £60 to £100. This is about increasing the deterrent factor – so I hope we won’t raise more income because we hope it will be more of a deterrent for people.”

The fine for driving in a bus lane has remained the same, at £60, since the council began enforcing bus lane restrictions in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s transport and environment committee will be asked to agree the move at its meeting on Thursday, November 16, but it will need to be approved by the Scottish Government before it can be implemented. However, a report by officials says Glasgow City Council has already been given the go-ahead for a similar increase. And parking fines in Edinburgh were increased to £100 in June.

The report says: “Bus lane camera enforcement encourages greater compliance with the bus lane regulations, which can improve public transport reliability and reduce bus journey times, making public transport a more attractive alternative to private car travel.”