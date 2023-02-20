Edinburgh travel: A90 Queensferry Road at standstill and emergency services at scene after car rolls over
Diversions are in place as emergency services attend a crash on an Edinburgh road.
Drivers are facing delays of around 40 minutes after a car rolled over on the A90 Queensferry Road in Edinburgh.
Traffic is being diverted down Maybury Road as a result of the incident, which has seen police and fire crews attend the scene. The incident happened on the northbound carriageway but Edinburgh Travel News confirmed that “all surrounding routes are very slow”.
The AA has warned that travel time in that area is around 40 minutes and that traffic is also slow southbound.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.55 pm on Monday, 20 February 2023 police were called to a two vehicle road crash northbound on the A90 on Cramond Bridge, Edinburgh (at Miller & Carter steakhouse). Emergency services remain at the scene. The A90 is closed at Barnton. Local diversions are in place."