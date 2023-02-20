News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Edinburgh travel: A90 Queensferry Road at standstill and emergency services at scene after car rolls over

Diversions are in place as emergency services attend a crash on an Edinburgh road.

By Rachel Mackie
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Drivers are facing delays of around 40 minutes after a car rolled over on the A90 Queensferry Road in Edinburgh.

Traffic is being diverted down Maybury Road as a result of the incident, which has seen police and fire crews attend the scene. The incident happened on the northbound carriageway but Edinburgh Travel News confirmed that “all surrounding routes are very slow”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The AA has warned that travel time in that area is around 40 minutes and that traffic is also slow southbound.

Edinburgh travel: Emergency services attend crash on A90 Queensferry Road after a car has rolled over
Most Popular

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.55 pm on Monday, 20 February 2023 police were called to a two vehicle road crash northbound on the A90 on Cramond Bridge, Edinburgh (at Miller & Carter steakhouse). Emergency services remain at the scene. The A90 is closed at Barnton. Local diversions are in place."

Edinburgh council tax: SNP plans to be put to council and would see council tax effectively frozen for lowest bands

EdinburghDiversionsTrafficDriversPolice Scotland