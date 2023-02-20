Drivers are facing delays of around 40 minutes after a car rolled over on the A90 Queensferry Road in Edinburgh.

Traffic is being diverted down Maybury Road as a result of the incident, which has seen police and fire crews attend the scene. The incident happened on the northbound carriageway but Edinburgh Travel News confirmed that “all surrounding routes are very slow”.

The AA has warned that travel time in that area is around 40 minutes and that traffic is also slow southbound.

