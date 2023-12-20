Drivers are facing delays on the A720 due to an ongoing police incident

Drivers on the Edinburgh city bypass are facing delays due to a police incident on the A720.

Eastbound roads were closed from Dreghorn Junction to A702 Biggar Road, with the closures having an impact on westbound traffic. The roads were reopened shortly after 1pm but traffic remains slow in the area with drivers travelling Eastbound experiencing five-minute delays and Westbound traffic being delayed by around 10-minutes.

Traffic Scotland provided an update at 1.10pm. They said: “Eastbound now open after Dreghorn due to an ongoing police Incident. Eastbound now moving with a 5 minute travel time Traffic is also very slow Westbound as a result with a 10 minute travel time.”

But the AA are reporting longer travel times with ‘severe delays of 27 minutes and delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound between M8 J1 (Hermiston Gait)’ where the average speed 10 mph. The AA also reported delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Westbound between Lasswade Road and B701 Wester Hailes Road (Baberton Junction).