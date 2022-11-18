Edinburgh travel: East Coast Mainline from Newcastle to Edinburgh closes due to severe flooding on railway
Railway passengers warned not to travel as East Coast Mainline shuts due to flooding.
The East Coast Main Line from Newcastle to Edinburgh is closed, due to severe flooding. The line is expected to remain closed until around 12pm on Saturday, and limited services will run after it re-opens. The line between Edinburgh and Inverness has also been closed.
LNER, who operate the line, have urged customers not to travel on Friday or Saturday.
Heavy rain hit the east of Scotland on Thursday, and has continued today, causing severe flooding on railways and roads. The Granton area of Edinburgh was particularly badly hit, with cars becoming submerged in floodwater at the junction between Ferry Road and West Granton Access.
Over the past 36 hours, the Capital has seen over 75mm of rainfall. A yellow weather warning of rain, issued by the Met Office, is in place in Edinburgh and the Lothians until midnight tonight.