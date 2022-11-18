The East Coast Main Line from Newcastle to Edinburgh is closed, due to severe flooding. The line is expected to remain closed until around 12pm on Saturday, and limited services will run after it re-opens. The line between Edinburgh and Inverness has also been closed.

LNER, who operate the line, have urged customers not to travel on Friday or Saturday.

Heavy rain hit the east of Scotland on Thursday, and has continued today, causing severe flooding on railways and roads. The Granton area of Edinburgh was particularly badly hit, with cars becoming submerged in floodwater at the junction between Ferry Road and West Granton Access.

The East Coast Mainline is closed due to severe flooding.