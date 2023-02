Road closures and bus diversions are set to be in place in the city centre this weekend.

Frederick Street will be closed due to planned crane work between 7am and 12pm on Sunday, February 5.

Lothian Buses has told customers that some services will be affected, with diversions having been outlined.

A spokesman said: “Service 24 – between Frederick Street and Queen Street Gardens West, buses will operate via George Street, Hanover Street and Queen Street in both directions.

"Service 29 will also operate this diversion when heading Southbound Only.