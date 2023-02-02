Edinburgh travel news: Crash on A71 Gorgie Road near Balgreen Road causing traffic delays
Drivers warned to expect longer journey times
Drivers are facing long delays after a rush hour crash in the west of Edinburgh.
Gorgie Road is partially blocked following the incident, which happened near Balgreen Road at about 4.30pm on Thursday. There are reports of very slow traffic both ways and drivers have been warned to expect longer journey times.
Edinburgh Travel wrote: “Take care approaching. It's much slower citybound here though.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a van on Balgreen Road, Edinburgh, around 3.40pm on Thursday, 2 February, 2023. There were no reports of any injuries and the drivers have exchanged details. Recovery is being arranged.”