Drivers are facing long delays after a rush hour crash in the west of Edinburgh.

Gorgie Road is partially blocked following the incident, which happened near Balgreen Road at about 4.30pm on Thursday. There are reports of very slow traffic both ways and drivers have been warned to expect longer journey times.

Edinburgh Travel wrote: “Take care approaching. It's much slower citybound here though.” Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

