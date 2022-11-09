Edinburgh travel news: Drivers warned of delays after a two vehicle collision on the Queensferry Crossing
Drivers heading into the city are warned of slight delays on the Queensferry crossing.
By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Travel Scotland has warned drivers of delays on their morning commute.
A two vehicle collision has just been cleared on the Queensferry Crossing Southbound, though there are still delays.
At 7.45 am this morning, travel time was 50 minutes, and drivers were asked to take care.