Due to multiple weather-related issues between Edinburgh and Aberdeen there will be no LNER train services between the two stations for at least the remainder of today, Thursday, December 28.

LNER are operating a limited rail replacement service due to the cancellation of trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen today, with the flooding north of the Capital causing issues on the line between the two Scottish cities. The rail operator is advising customers not to travel by train between Edinburgh and Aberdeen, and instead make their own alternative travel arrangements.

Following heavy rainfall and high winds on Wednesday, December 27, part of the rail route remains closed, with no current estimate for lines to reopen.

Those travelling between Edinburgh Waverley (pictured) and Aberdeen are urged to make alternative arrangements as trains have been cancelled due to flooding. Photo by Lisa Ferguson.

An LNER spokesperson said: “We're advising customers not to travel between Edinburgh and Aberdeen in either direction. An extremely limited rail replacement bus service is in operation, although not all stations will be served and we cannot guarantee that all customers will be able to travel on the limited number of buses which are running.

“Customers are advised to make their own alternative travel arrangements and claim a refund of their tickets from the point of purchase. If you bought your ticket directly with LNER, follow our refund process.