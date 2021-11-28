Edinburgh travel: North Berwick line remains closed Scotrail confirms
The damage caused by Storm Arwen continues to impact on travel arrangements.
Scotrail has confirmed that the Edinburgh-North Berwick line remains closed Network Rail engineers work to repair damage to power supplies.
Trains were suspended when the strong winds hit the region.
It is one of several routes still affected.Scotrail confirmed this morning that trains from Edinburgh to Aberdeen would only go as far as Dundee, with no bus replacement service yet in place.
Other line affected include Aberdeen-Inverness, and Dumfries to Kilmarnock.