ScotRail has issued travel advice ahead of Scotland’s final match in the Famous Grouse Nations Series and the final weekend of the Edinburgh Festivals.

Scotland host Georgia at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, August 26, at 5:30pm, and the train operator is urging fans to plan ahead and allow sufficient time for travel as services will be much busier than normal with the Edinburgh Festivals also entering their final weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help fans travel to and from the rugby, ScotRail is adding more seats to trains, where possible, throughout the day on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley. Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and purchase their tickets through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system.

Rail passengers are being urged to plan ahead of a busy weekend in Edinburgh. Rugby photo and Fringe photo by Getty. Train photo by Angus Duncan.

Fans attending the match are reminded that access at Haymarket station is restricted due to the ongoing redevelopment of an adjacent building not owned by ScotRail. The station is expected to be significantly busier than usual in the afternoon and early evening, with both rugby fans and people attending the Edinburgh Festivals using the station.

To streamline the process and ensure a smooth journey, fans are encouraged to join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace after the match where they will be directed to the appropriate queue. Alternatively, customers may choose to travel from an alternative station.

Speaking about the weekend ahead, Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “ScotRail services to and from the Capital city are going to be really busy this weekend as Scotland host Georgia at Murrayfield, and the Edinburgh Festivals come to a close, so customers should plan ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To help fans travel to and from the match, we’re adding more seats to trains in and out of Edinburgh throughout the day in addition to the significant enhancements we’ve made to support the festivals.

“To make your travel experience as smooth as possible, I’d encourage everyone to purchase their train tickets before boarding. The mTicket system, available on the ScotRail app, offers a convenient way to secure your tickets and download them straight to your mobile phone, avoiding any unnecessary queues on the day.”

Edinburgh Trams offer a frequent service between the stadium entrance and various destinations such as Edinburgh Gateway, Edinburgh Park, and St Andrew Square tram stop, which is a short walk from Edinburgh Waverley. Additionally, Edinburgh city centre can be accessed from BT Murrayfield through several Lothian Bus services, including routes 1, 3, 12, 22, 25, 26, 30, 31, or 33.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to assist customers, and the train operator is reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.