Edinburgh travel: Trams not operating along Princes Street due to an obstruction to the overhead lines
Edinburgh Trams has warned that, due to a problem with the overhead lines, trams will be stopping at Haymarket on Thursday.
Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 31st March 2022
Updated
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:53 pm
The trams will only be running between the airport and Haymarket yards on Thursday due an obstruction to the overhead lines.
A ticket acceptance on Lothian buses is in place and Edinburgh Trams have added that they apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers.
