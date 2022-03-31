Edinburgh travel: Trams not operating along Princes Street due to an obstruction to the overhead lines

Edinburgh Trams has warned that, due to a problem with the overhead lines, trams will be stopping at Haymarket on Thursday.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:52 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:53 pm

The trams will only be running between the airport and Haymarket yards on Thursday due an obstruction to the overhead lines.

A ticket acceptance on Lothian buses is in place and Edinburgh Trams have added that they apologise for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

