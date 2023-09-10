Edinburgh Waverley incident: Trains to and from Waverley affected as British Transport Police investigate incident
Travellers have been faced with hours of chaos due to the incident
Trains travelling to and from Edinburgh Waverley have been cancelled or delayed due to an ongoing incident near the station.
According to the National Rail website, emergency services are dealing with trespassers on the railway line at Edinburgh and trains have been affected for almost three hours. A ScotRail spokesman said services had been revised to start and terminate at Haymarket station in the Capital.
Other services to Glasgow and Helensburgh will start and terminate at Linlithgow and Bathgate.
British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.