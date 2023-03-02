Snow will fall in Edinburgh several times next week, as temperatures are set to plummet below the average for March.

Sleet and snow is forecast for most of the day on Monday, March 6, according to BBC weather. Conditions will be similar on Tuesday, March 7, with sleet showers and snow expected, while heavy snow showers will fall on the Capital throughout Wednesday, March 8. It is forecast to be dry and sunny on Thursday, March 9, however, it will remain unusually cold for the season. Snow will return to the Capital on Friday, March 10, with light showers expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy snow is forecast to fall all day on Saturday, March 11, from 1am to 12pm. Weather conditions will grow calmer on Sunday, March 12, however, the BBC has forecast that snow will return to Edinburgh on Tuesday, March 13. Throughout the week, temperatures are set to dip below zero, dropping to -4°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Five days of snow is forecast for Edinburgh, according to BBC weather.

The Met Office said weather warnings could be issued for next week. Deputy chief meteorologist for the weather forecaster, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week. Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.