Snow and ice is forecast to affect Lothian and the Borders, as well as other areas, including the Highlands and Islands, Central, Tayside and Fife, south west Scotland and all of Strathclyde, including Glasgow.

The first warning for snow will come into effect on 10am and will remain until 6pm on Thursday, January 6. A second warning for snow and ice will start at 8pm on Thursday, and will end at 11am on Friday.

The Met Office has warned that: “Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning”.

Bus and rail services will likely be affected by the adverse weather.

Some areas may also experience a phenomenon known as ‘thundersnow’, which occurs when warm air from the south west is expected to collide with cold winds from the north.

