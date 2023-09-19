Edinburgh weather: Traffic chaos on Edinburgh's roads with delays on A720 and M8
Heavy rain has brought chaos to Edinburgh’s roads this morning, with delays reported in and around the city during rush hour.
Motorists at several of the city’s busiest roads and junctions have faced delays this morning as heavy rain hit Edinburgh.
AA Traffic News is reporting severe delays of 14 minutes and delays increasing on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass westbound between the A7 at Sheriffhall Roundabout and the Dreghorn Junction, with traffic travelling at an average speed of 15mph. And there are delays of seven minutes on the A90 Queensferry Road eastbound, with an average speed of 10mph.
There are also reports of delays of four minutes on the M8 coming into Edinburgh, eastbound between J2 M9 and J1 A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at Hermiston Gait, with an average speed there of 20mph.
Commenting on the city bypass congestion, Traffic Scotland posted on social media at 9.10am this morning: “Due to the heavy rain and surface water, traffic is still very slow on the A720 this morning. Queues from before Sheriffhall heading west this morning towards Dreghorn. Travel time approx 20 mins.”
While the rain in Edinburgh is now easing off, the Met Office has forecast that heavy rain will return at 7pm this evening, continuing throughout the night.