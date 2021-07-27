The yellow weather warning is in place from midday on Tuesday, though rain isn’t predicted to hit the Capital until the evening.

There are also floor warnings in place across the country, though temperatures will remain high, reaching 24C today.

The warnings are in place throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Edinburgh weather: Yellow weather warning in place as thunderstorms due to hit Scotland

A statement from the Met Office confirmed: “Low cloud mostly clearing but some will linger along the east coast.

"Otherwise, a mainly dry morning but heavy and thundery showers will develop, these mainly along the M74 corridor, west Lothian and Borders.

"Feeling warm. Maximum temperature 24 °C.”

They add that tonight: “Showers or longer spells of rain continuing, occasionally heavy and thundery.

"Showers perhaps merging to give longer spells of heavy rain. A warm and humid night. Minimum temperature 14 °C.”

