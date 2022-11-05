Edinburgh woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A1 in the Capital
Emergency services rushed to a busy city centre road in Edinburgh and took one woman to hospital, after a collision.
One woman was taken to hospital, after the two-vehicle crash on the A1 at Regent Road. Police were alerted to the incident this afternoon, shortly before 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 5.
Officers attended the scene and managed traffic in the area, whilst a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Lothian Buses were diverted away from the area while the vehicles were recovered from the road.
The crash reportedly involved a taxi and a dark blue car. Police are now carrying out enquiries and investigating the cause of the collision.
Most Popular
A spokesperson for Police Scotland: “Around 1.20pm on Saturday 5 November 2022, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Regent Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing.”