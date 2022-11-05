News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh woman taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on A1 in the Capital

Emergency services rushed to a busy city centre road in Edinburgh and took one woman to hospital, after a collision.

By Anna Bryan
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 4:25pm

One woman was taken to hospital, after the two-vehicle crash on the A1 at Regent Road. Police were alerted to the incident this afternoon, shortly before 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 5.

Officers attended the scene and managed traffic in the area, whilst a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Lothian Buses were diverted away from the area while the vehicles were recovered from the road.

The crash reportedly involved a taxi and a dark blue car. Police are now carrying out enquiries and investigating the cause of the collision.

Emergency services were called to Regent Road in Edinburgh after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland: “Around 1.20pm on Saturday 5 November 2022, police received a report of a two-vehicle road crash on Regent Road, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Enquiries are ongoing.”