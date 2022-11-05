One woman was taken to hospital, after the two-vehicle crash on the A1 at Regent Road. Police were alerted to the incident this afternoon, shortly before 1.30pm, on Saturday, November 5.

Officers attended the scene and managed traffic in the area, whilst a woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. Lothian Buses were diverted away from the area while the vehicles were recovered from the road.

The crash reportedly involved a taxi and a dark blue car. Police are now carrying out enquiries and investigating the cause of the collision.

Emergency services were called to Regent Road in Edinburgh after a two-vehicle collision on Saturday afternoon.