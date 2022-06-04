Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Council officials have come forward with plans for a total of four blue-badge bays to be created in the two semi-circles on either side of Arboretum Place as part of the new layout for a pedestrianised area and crossing between the Botanics and Inverleith Park.

The two semi-circles, previously used for both general and disabled parking, were blocked off by bollards last year under Spaces for People measures to create more room for pedestrians.

But disabled drivers complained some of the replacement blue-badge bays on the main road were further away than the recommended 50m distance from the entrance and also dangerous to use because they had to get out into busy traffic. Campaigner Hugh Munro staged a demonstration to illustrate the problem.

In February, it appeared there could be a compromise solution after the council said it would look at either two or four disabled spaces in each semi-circle, which could have meant up to eight spaces in total.

But now it has come down in favour of four. A council spokesperson said: “Officers have developed an updated design which strikes a balance for all visitors to the Botanic Gardens. While a suggestion to include eight disabled parking spaces was considered, it was deemed impractical for drivers and a final design, including four additional disabled parking bays, has been reviewed by the road safety auditor.”

The council also plans to remove metal ramps currently provided at the disabled bays on the main road. Instead, the steep camber will be infilled and drop kerbs installed. And it says the existing disabled bays will be increased in length to meet the required minimum dimensions for on-street disabled bays.

Hugh Munro demonstrates the problems of getting out of his car on the main road. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Mr Munro said: "At least we've made the point and we've got two back in the crescent. If I hadn't done anything about it nothing would have happened."

But he said the failure to provide more spaces close to the gate would mean lots of disabled drivers all competing for the limited number available.

"If they had gone for the four each side they would have got some breathing space from a lot of people including me. That was recommended by Euan's Guide who said they could do that quite easily.

"I still can't see why they can't just open it up as they had it before, maybe with not so many spaces."

The way it used to be: an aerial view of the semi-circles before they were blocked off.

And he stopped short of saying his campaign was over. "I'm easing off, I'm not saying I'm settling for this. I'll wait and see what happens. At the moment we have got something out of it, let's see if we might get even more. Some progress has been made, but there's a bit more to go yet."