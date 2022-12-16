Commuters from Ratho heading to Edinburgh have been walking over a mile in the dark to catch a bus because their normal service doesn't turn up.

The No 20, which many villagers rely on to get to work, school or college, is now frequently cancelled without any warning, leaving people stranded, say locals. McGill's Buses took over the service when they bought the Scotland East division of First Bus in September – soon after First had said they planned to withdraw from the routes. McGill’s also run the No 63 which serves Kirkliston and South Queensferry and similar problems have been reported there. Both bus routes are funded by the city council as "lifeline" services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey O'Flaherty of Ratho and district community council, said one day this week the first three buses from the village – at 7am, 8am and 9am – were all cancelled. But she said other services from the same depot were running more or less normally. "When they are prioritising, due to staff shortages, they cannot put Ratho below other people. We do not have a viable pedestrian route out of the village. We're seeing young people walk along the Dalmahoy road in the dark – it's an icy road, unlit – to try and get a bus on the A71. It's a mile walk. Other people have been left stranded and having to pay £15-plus to take a taxi – if they can get one."

McGill's took over the running of the No 20 bus from Ratho to the Capital when they bought First Bus's Scotland East division in September.

She said she had been working with others on potential new services for the village, where residents have been unhappy for some time about the lack of a better bus service. One possibility would be diverting an existing bus into Ratho via Wilkieston and out at the Dalmahoy junction. And there could also be a shuttle bus to link Ratho with Ratho Station.

But in the meantime the current provision is causing concern. Lothian Tory MSP Sue Webber said: "I have been inundated with complaints from Ratho people about this dreadful service, and it's simply unacceptable for pensioners and children to be left waiting for hours in the freezing cold for buses that are long overdue or never arrive at all. Without reliable public transport, Ratho is effectively being severed from the rest of Edinburgh and the residents pay their council taxes like everyone else so they deserve the same level of public service. Between McGill’s, Lothian Buses and Edinburgh Council, a solution must be found."

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lib Dem councillor Lewis Younie raised the problems with the bus to Kirkliston and South Queensferry at the full council meeting on Thursday. He said: "Since McGills took over the running of these services, complaints about late-running and last minute cancellations have got significantly worse. What will the council leader do to ensure the council is getting value for money and ensure that passengers who rely on these buses get the services they deserve?”