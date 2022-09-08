News you can trust since 1873
Murrayburn School pupils board British Rail TV Train bound for St Andrews at Gorgie East Station Edinburgh. The train, equipped with closed-circuit television, allowed the children to be taught as they travelled along.

Edinburgh's South Sub railway: 12 photos of Edinburgh's lost railway, 60 years after its closure

Around 750,000 passengers a year used to travel on Edinburgh’s South Suburban railway which linked the city centre with communities from Portobello to Morningside.

By Ian Swanson
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:47 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 4:48 pm

The line closed to passenger services 60 years ago, on September 8, 1962, and is now only used for freight trains and occasionally as a diversion route for other services.

But many see the route as an under-used asset and want to see it brought back into regular use as a way of tackling congestion and pollution caused by the number of cars, lorries and buses clogging the city’s roads. It would also make it much easier to get from one area to another without going into the city centre.

These pictures show the line and its stations before the closure and also how it looks now.

1. Today

Passenger trains like this one can still occasionally be seen on the South Sub because the line is used as a diversion route when the normal line is closed for engineering works.

2. The last train on the last day

This was the last train to leave Duddingston & Craigmillar Station on Saturday September 8, 1962, the last day of passenger services on the line. It was the 2pm train from Duddingston to Waverley "Outer Circle", calling at Newington, Blackford Hill, Morningside Road, Craiglockhart, Gorgie East and Haymarket, arriving Waverley at 2.22 pm.

3. Duddingston & Craigmillar station

The disused Duddingston and Craigmillar station pictured in 1972, a decade after it had closed.

4. Newington station

Locked gates at the old Newington railway station in June 1966.

