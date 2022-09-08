The line closed to passenger services 60 years ago , on September 8, 1962, and is now only used for freight trains and occasionally as a diversion route for other services.

But many see the route as an under-used asset and want to see it brought back into regular use as a way of tackling congestion and pollution caused by the number of cars, lorries and buses clogging the city’s roads. It would also make it much easier to get from one area to another without going into the city centre.