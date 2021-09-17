Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The London Road roundabout will have to be realigned and a temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed through the site across from the Playhouse Theatre.

There will be three phases of work on this section of the route.

The council says the work is on schedule Picture: Lisa Ferguson

During the first phase, one lane of traffic will continue to run northbound from York Place with access to London Road via a right-hand turn and straight ahead to access Gayfield Square, Leith Walk and Annandale Street. Traffic will be able to travel southbound from Leith Walk with a turn left option to London Road or straight on past Greenside Place for Leith Street, York Place and Broughton Street.

But n this phase there will be no right turn northbound onto Leith Walk for traffic travelling from London Road. Access will be by travelling round the construction site on Picardy Place and back towards Leith Walk.The second phase of works is scheduled to last from January 2022 until spring and will see an extension of the site from Picardy Place to York Place. During this phase the tram network will still be fully operational into the York Place tram stop.

A third and final phase will include a further extension of the site into York Place.

Transport convener Lesley Macinnes said despite Covid, the project remained on schedule for completion in spring 2023.

