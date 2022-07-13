Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Leith Walk is due to reopen to two-way traffic between Pilrig Street and London Road from Monday. The main construction works between Montgomery Street/Annandale Street and Pilrig Street are now complete and fencing will be removed from outside businesses and homes.

But the programme for some other sections of the route has changed due to what are described as “industry-wide challenges” with the availability of materials and skilled labour, as well as other issues including “complex utility conflicts”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stretch between Melrose Drive and Newhaven, which was due for completion in June, is now expected to take until October. The Trams to Newhaven project said reinstatement works at the end of the line were taking longer than expected.

The area outside Ocean Terminal, due to be finished in May, has also been rescheduled for completion by October. Trams to Newhaven said the east side was taking longer because of complex utilities and the installation of drainage.

Between Rennie’s Isle and Tower Place, the complexity of utilities and the discovery of further archaeology are blamed for a delay, meaning work will not be completed until November.

The completion date for Stevedore Place has been moved from June to August. The discovery of uncharted utilities has resulted in a delay with attenuation pipes – which are being installed to improve drainage – at Tower Place, which will now not be finished until September.

Aerial photograph of Leith walk, between Pilrig Street and Annandale Street.

Completion of the section from Coatfield Lane to the Foot of the Walk has been delayed from June to September; the section from the Foot of the Walk to Crown Street from September to November; from Crown Street to Manderston Street from July to October; from Manderston Street to Pilrig Street from July to September; and works at Elm Row from July to November.

But the project said all major construction was expected to be complete by the end of 2022 ahead of a testing and commissioning period.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said it was great news that a key section of Leith Walk would soon reopen. “I’m sure it will be most welcome to businesses and residents along this part of the route.

“I do of course recognise that changes to the programme, which are down to issues outwith our control, are likely to affect people and we’ll be working hard to share the latest information and will continue to look at ways in which we can mitigate against some of these delays. To ensure residents are kept safe, I have also asked that parking restrictions are robustly enforced along the route.

"Despite the pandemic and global logistics problems, the project is on track to welcome its first passengers in spring 2023 and will be delivered within budget."