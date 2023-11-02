News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh's Waverley station hit by rush-hour power cut: Hundreds of commuters stranded as trains halted

Engineers working to fix electrical failure which has halted services to and from Edinburgh Waverley
By Ian Swanson
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 18:38 GMT
Hundreds of people have been stranded at Edinburgh’s Waverely station after a power cut at the rush hour.

No trains were arriving or departing from the station as Network Rail engineers worked to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. And services at Haymarket were also affected by the electricity failure which happened at around 4.30pm. Passengers were urged to check with individual rail providers for updates.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted: “We're responding to a loss of power to the electricity supply in the Edinburgh area. Investigations are underway & we will provide a further update as soon as possible. Please check with your service provider for journey updates.”

Commuters have been stranded at Edinburgh's Waverley Station after a power cut at around 4.30pm. Picture: Jane Barlow.Commuters have been stranded at Edinburgh's Waverley Station after a power cut at around 4.30pm. Picture: Jane Barlow.
Commuters have been stranded at Edinburgh's Waverley Station after a power cut at around 4.30pm. Picture: Jane Barlow.

And ScotRail posted “Due to a failure of the electricity supply at Edinburgh, our services will be subject to delay and alteration at this time. Investigations are underway and we will provide another update ASAP.”

ScotRail also told commuters their tickets would be accepted on trams between Haymarket and Edinburgh Gateway, and also Haymarket and Edinburgh Park.

