Emergency services have been called to a serious collision involving one vehicle on the A92 road near Lochgelly.

A police spokesman said that the accident happened at about 6:30pm this evening.

A Tweet from Traffic Scotland in the last 20 minutes said: "Reports just in of a serious RTC possibly blocking the carriageway. Emergency services and @NETrunkRoads en route to scene."

A fire service spokeswoman said that one fire appliance from Lochgelly was sent to the scene.

More details to follow.