M90: Emergency services clear road after crash at the Queensferry Crossing
The emergency services attended the scene after a crash at the Queensferry Crossing shortly before 9 am on Saturday.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:33 am
The crash was just before junction one on the M90, and queues tailed back as far as Granton as the emergency services dealt with the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the M90 near junction one south of Queensferry Crossing shortly before 9am.
“There were no reported injuries and the road was fully cleared by around 10.15am.”