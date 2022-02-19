The crash was just before junction one on the M90, and queues tailed back as far as Granton as the emergency services dealt with the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed: “We were made aware of a crash involving a single car on the M90 near junction one south of Queensferry Crossing shortly before 9am.

“There were no reported injuries and the road was fully cleared by around 10.15am.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M90: Emergency services clear road after crash at the Queensferry Crossing

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.