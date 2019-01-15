Emirates to hold cabin crew recruitment day in Edinburgh

Dubai-based airline Emirates is on the hunt for new Scottish candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The world’s largest international airline is holding a recruitment open day in Edinburgh on Saturday, 19 January at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Bread Street.

The airline is seeking both men and women to fill the new positions, which have been created due to the contined growth of the airline.

Candidates are asking to arrive at the venue at 8am sharp and should be prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required.

Those who are successful will be offered an employment package that includes a number of benefits, from tax-free income and free accommodation in Dubai to medical cover and discounts on shopping and leisure activites in Dubai.

Free concessional travel benefits will also be offered to cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Richard Jewsbury, Divisional Vice President UK for Emirates spoke about what the airline is looking for from interested applicants, “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the Open Day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph.”

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews,” Jewsbury continued.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

For more information, visit here.

