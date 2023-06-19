ScotRail has issued a warning to football fans ahead of Scotland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier with Georgia tomorrow night and said they have introduced measures to mitigate disruption for the big day.

Thousands are expected to make the trip to support Scotland as they take on Georgia in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday, June 20, at 7.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rail operator said passengers making the journey to Hampden Park should allow additional time for travel services despite ScotRail providing additional services and extra carriages between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida – the closest station to the stadium. Extra staff will also be on hand at Glasgow Central and Mount Florida on the day to help out.

Euro 2024: Scotland's John McGinn and Kenny McLean wheel away to celebrate the latter's winner in Norway on Saturday. (Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.)

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re looking forward to helping football fans travel by train to cheer on their team when the Scotland men’s national team host Georgia at Hampden on Tuesday night. To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from the national stadium.

“Our advice to supporters is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal. Buying tickets in advance through our Tickets system will reduce your queuing time. Regular commuters who travel home from Glasgow on the line via Mount Florida should be aware that services will be much busier than normal with fans heading to the match.”

ScotRail is encouraging fans to purchase their return tickets to Mount Florida in advance, via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app, as it will reduce their need to queue on the day. ScotRail is asking supporters to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the final whistle and join the queues on Bolton Drive. Customers will not be able to access the station from Battlefield Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator is also reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.