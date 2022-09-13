Exact route revealed for Queen’s last journey from Scotland through Edinburgh on Tuesday

The Queen is lying in state at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, and council leader Cammy Day said the city would “look back with immense pride” at the role it has played since the Queen’s death.

The capital has been packed with mourners, with thousands lining its historic streets to see the coffin arrive on Sunday, and then again on Monday when there was a service of thanksgiving at St Giles’.

After lying in state there overnight on Monday, members of the public will be able to process past the Queen’s coffin in the church until about 3pm on Tuesday.

The Earl of Wessex, the Duke of York, King Charles III, the Queen Consort, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, look on as the Duke of Hamilton places the Crown of Scotland on the coffin during the Service of Prayer and Reflection for the Life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen will leave Scotland for the final time, heading along Lawnmarket to Johnston Terrace and then on to Castle Terrace and Lothian Road.

From there it will travel along Queensferry Street, Dean Bridge, Queensferry Road, Maybury Road and then Turnhouse Road, before arriving at Edinburgh Airport.

Edinburgh City Council confirmed a number of roads would be closed to the public to allow for the cortege to make the journey.

Mr Day said: “As a city, we will look back with immense pride at the role we’ve played in hosting these momentous events as the world looked on.

“As we say farewell to Her Majesty, and welcome our new sovereign King Charles III, I want to pay tribute to the incredible support shown by the public and our communities over the past few days, truly capturing the spirit of the Queen and her connection to Scotland and Edinburgh.”

With more disruption expected on Tuesday, he urged people “to continue to bear with us and consider their travel needs”.