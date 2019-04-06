Flowers laid in tribute to woman who died after being hit by a lorry in Broxburn

Floral tributes have been laid at the scene of a horrific incident in Broxburn in which a woman died after being hit by a lorry.

The incident happened on Main Street at around 11.20am on Friday, April 5.

Another pedestrian who was also hit by the lorry was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which aren't thought to be life-threatening.

Tributes have been laid at the site of the incident in Broxburn.

The road was closed by police for a large part of the afternoon.

One of the tributes reads: "Our sincerest condolences on your loss.

"Love and big love from Broxburn."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in West Lothian responded to East Main Street, Broxburn, on Friday 5th April following a serious road collision.

"The incident happened around 11.20am and involved two female pedestrians and a lorry.

"One woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the second was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with injuries which are not currently thought to be serious.

"Emergency services remain in attendance and the road is closed in both directions.

Police Scotland's inquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed this and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1199 of 5th April 2019.

