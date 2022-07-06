Flybe cancels dozens of flights on Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Inverness routes over two months

The routes affected are between Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Inverness and Belfast City, and Aberdeen and Edinburgh, Glasgow and Birmingham.

Services on several days a week will be grounded between August 18 and October 29.

Flybe was not immediately able to say how many passengers would be affected.

Some of Flybe's Edinburgh and Glasgow flights to Birmingham will be grounded after their launch on July 28. Picture: Flybe

Flights on the airline’s Manchester, Newcastle and Southampton to Belfast City will also be hit, beginning on July 28.

A Flybe spokesperson said: “Due to a delay in our scheduled aircraft deliveries from our two aircraft leasing companies, we have had to make the difficult decision to reduce planned increases in our summer flying schedule during the period from July 28 to October 29, resulting in cancellations.

“Every attempt has been made to contact those affected, and we will do everything we can to re-accommodate our customers on the next available Flybe flight or, if this is not possible, provide a full refund.