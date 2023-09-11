ScotRail is reminding fans travelling to Hampden Park to see the Scotland men’s team play England, to plan their journey in advance.

ScotRail is urging football fans to be sure of their arrangements for travelling to the fixture.

In the latest chapter of the oldest rivalry in world football, Scotland host England in a special 150th anniversary heritage match Hampden Park tomorrow (September 12), at 7.45pm.

The friendly match marks the first meeting between the two sides in 1872.

Supporters heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel as services will still be busy.

Regular customers should be aware that trains from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida and King’s Park will be much busier than normal prior to the game.

Customers heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the football, and at Mount Florida and Kings Park after the final whistle.

Separate queues will be in place for fans at Glasgow Central station. Scotland fans will queue for services to Mount Florida via the main concourse in Glasgow Central station, while England fans will queue for services to Kings Park via the carriage driveway on Hope Street.

To reduce the need to queue, customers should buy their return tickets to Mount Florida or Kings Park in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Buying tickets through the mTicket system means people can secure their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

ScotRail is asking supporters to head back to the station as quickly as possible after the final whistle and join the appropriate queues.

England fans should travel home via Kings Park, while Scotland supporters should make their way home from Mount Florida station. The queuing system at Mount Florida is on Bolton Drive. Customers will not be able to access the station from Battlefield Road.

The train operator is also reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “We’re looking forward to helping football fans travel by train to watch Scotland take on England at Hampden tomorrow night.

“It’ll be a really special evening as we celebrate 150 years of the men’s national team, and to help the event run smoothly, we’re adding more seats and more trains to and from the national stadium.

“Our advice to supporters is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal. Buying tickets in advance through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.