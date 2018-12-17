Four injured after car overturns in The Meadows

An appeal for information has been launched after a car overturned in The Meadows area of Edinburgh on Monday morning.

The incident involving an Audi S3 happened at around 3.15am on Monday, 17 December at Hope Park Terrace.

Police say the car overturned resulting in the four occupants sustaining injuries.

The three women aged 19, 20 and 25, and one man aged 36, were rushed to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary where they are being treated.

Officers believe another male and female exited the vehicle and left the scene before emergency services arrived and are asking them to come forward.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

A number of road closures remain in place while an investigation is carried out.

Sergeant Iain Blain from the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh said: “At this time, we do not know what has happened to result in the car overturning.

“However, we believe that another male and female exited the vehicle and left the scene before emergency services arrived.

“Both of these individuals could be seriously hurt and in need of medical attention and so anyone who can help us identify and trace them is asked to come forward.

“Despite the early hour of the morning, The Meadows is often still frequented by joggers dog walkers and other members of the public. As such, we’d ask that anyone who witnessed this incident to contact police immediately.

“Similarly, any motorists with relevant dash-cam footage, or those with any other information relevant to this inquiry is also urged to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Road Policing Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 357 of the 17th December.

