Four overnight carriageway closures on M9 near Linlithgow

Four overnight closures will be put in place while the work is carried out, commencing on Monday, August 8. On the nights of August 8, 9, 10 and 11, the M9 northbound will be closed between Junction 1 and Junction 1A from 8.30pm until 6am. A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted via the A8, A902, A90 and M90 Junction 1A to M9 Junction 1A northbound, adding approximately 19 minutes and 13.4 miles to affected journeys.