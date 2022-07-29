Four overnight carriageway closures on M9 near Linlithgow

Four overnight closures will be put in place while the work is carried out, commencing on Monday, August 8. On the nights of August 8, 9, 10 and 11, the M9 northbound will be closed between Junction 1 and Junction 1A from 8.30pm until 6am. A diversion route for northbound traffic will be signposted via the A8, A902, A90 and M90 Junction 1A to M9 Junction 1A northbound, adding approximately 19 minutes and 13.4 miles to affected journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network manager, said: “These works will improve the road quality and safety for motorists. Carriageway and slip road closures are essential for the safety of workers and motorists, however we’ve scheduled the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption. We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.”