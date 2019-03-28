Four-vehicle crash on Edinburgh city bypass

Have your say

A four-vehicle collision is causing delays on the A720 city bypass.

The accident occurred eastbound between the Baberton and Dreghorn junctions at around 8.20am.

One lane is closed owing to a fuel spill as a result of the crash.

Traffic is queuing back to Hermiston Gait and then on to the M8, to the Newbridge junction.

More details to follow.

