Heavy rain causes traffic chaos in Edinburgh

RUSH-HOUR drivers are reporting severe delays on the westbound commute out of the city this afternoon.

Slow moving traffic has been seen in Calder Road and through Saughton towards the city bypass.

Commuters are also making their way through heavy rain and standing water at the Cramond roundabout.

Karen Carty tweeted: “Roundabout between Barnton and Maybury on Maybury Rd is flooded. Take care when passing.”

Nearby roads of Cramond are all heavily congested, as are Gamekeeper’s Road, Whitehouse Road and Telford Road.