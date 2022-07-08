How can bus journey times be improved along four Midlothian routes?

These routes are the A6094 Whitecraig to A6094 Eskbank, B6293 Eskbank to A772 Gilmerton Junction, A7 Gorebridge to A7 Danderhall and A6094 Eskbank to A701 Straiton.

You can use an online mapping tool to tell the council what you think of bus stops, park and ride facilities and existing bus priority measures, such as bus lanes, along the four corridors. By using the tool, you can also help the council understand what measures are needed to make it easier for you to get to your nearest bus stop by walking, wheeling or cycling.

This initial consultation is part of a study called the Midlothian Orbital Bus STAG (Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance).

You can find the mapping tool and more about the Midlothian Orbital Bus STAG at www.midlothian.gov.uk/bus-travel-survey.

The council is working with the regional transport partnership for South East Scotland, SEStran, and it has commissioned transport consultants AECOM to complete the study.

The mapping tool will be available until August 19.

The Midlothian Orbital Bus STAG, which is funded through Transport Scotland’s Bus Partnership Fund (BPF), is being undertaken in accordance with the Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) process.