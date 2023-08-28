Improvement work on A68 scheduled for next month

The A68 is set to benefit from carriageway improvements, with Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland planning four nights of roadworks from September 11-14.

Work will be carried out between September 11 and 14.

Resurfacing works are planned on the A68 between Fala Dam Junction and the junction with the B6458, from 7.30pm until 6am on the nights of, September 11, 12, 13 and 14.

The A68 will be closed in both directions while work takes place, with a diversion route signposted between Sheriffhall Roundabout and south of Fala Dam via the A7 and B6458.

This diversion is expected to add approximately 3.5 miles and three minutes to affected journeys.

Emergency services will be given access through the works at all times and local access for residents within the closure points will be maintained when it is safe to pass through the work area. Relevant stakeholders have been consulted to make them aware of the plans.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will help to address the defects on this section of the A68 and will greatly improve the experience for motorists.

“It is essential for safety that we close the road during these works, however we’ve arranged for the project to take place overnight to minimise the impact. We thank motorists and the local community in advance for their patience and understanding."