The driver of the VW Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was uninjured. The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “I am appealing for anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch. Any small piece of information could prove vital in our ongoing enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the collision. I would appeal to anyone with dash cam equipment to get in touch as it could hold images which could assist in our investigation.”